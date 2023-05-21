Dodgers vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Sunday, May 21
The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers have been locked in a four-game series that will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.
After going 2-1 through the first three games, the Cardinals have a chance to win the series with a Sunday victory.
They'll have a tough hill to climb to do it as they'll face Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.
Let's dive into the betting odds for this NL battle and then I'll give you my best bet.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds, run line, and total
Dodgers vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
If you want to bet on the Cardinals, do it when they're facing a left-handed starter. Their OPS this season increases from .768 against right-handed pitchers to .782 against lefties. So, despite them facing Kershaw today, it's a good time to back them as home underdogs.
Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals today, and after a rollercoaster start to the season, he's coming off a 7 inning gem, allowing three walks and zero earned runs, along with 10 strikeouts, in a May 15th win against the Brewers.
It's also worth noting that the Cardinals have a clear bullpen advantage in this game as well. They have a bullpen ERA of 3.83, which is well above the Dodgers who are coming in at 4.51.
Give me the Cards as home underdogs today.