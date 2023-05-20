Dodgers vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Saturday, May 20 (Bet the OVER)
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Dodgers have built a 3.5-game lead in the NL West heading into Saturday’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, who are starting to turn things around after a slow start.
The Cards lost on Friday night, but they are still 7-3 over their last 10 games, pulling them to just six games out of the NL Central lead.
Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91 ERA) is on the mound for the Cards in this game against Los Angeles’ Noah Syndergaard (103, 5.94 ERA).
Syndergaard has seen his recent starts cut short after struggling to open the season, but does he get a chance to pitch deeper into the game against St, Louis?
Let’s break down the odds and how to approach this pitching matchup on Saturday:
Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds, run line and total
Dodgers vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
I don’t trust either starter in this matchup, even though Mikolas has looked better in May, allowing just five runs across three starts.
Syndergaard isn’t pitching deep into games (one inning on May 9, less than five innings in four starts), and he’s going to be giving way to a below average bullpen (4.43 ERA this season).
The Cardinals have a much better bullpen (3.76 ERA) this season, but Mikolas has allowed at least three runs in six of his nine starts.
Not only that, but the Cardinals offense is heating up, ranking No. 1 in OPS over the last 15 days. That, coupled with the Dodgers’ season long success at the dish (No. 5 in OPS) should lead to this being an offensive game.
I’ll take the OVER on Saturday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.