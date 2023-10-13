Redbird Rants
Did Bryce Harper just "stare" his way into the HOF? All the Cardinals can do is watch

Was this the moment that will be remembered when it’s time to vote Bryce Harper into the HOF?

By Cliff Williams

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One / Elsa/GettyImages
For those that missed it, Orlando Arcia’s “atta boy” comment found its way to Bryce Harper. Shortly after that, Harper had his reply. Not once but twice hitting homers and as he rounded second, glared at the author of those comments. OOPS.

Enos Slaughter had his mad dash, Ozzie Smith had a “go crazy” moment, and Reggie Jackson became Mr. October. Carlton Fisk waived a ball fair. All of these Hall of Famers had moments that are stuck in our memories. Was this the moment that will be remembered when it’s time to vote Harper into the HOF?

Most HOFers had the ability to rise to another level when others couldn’t. Sometimes the ability to change a game is more important than the stats it produces. It’s the drama. The capacity to stand at the plate like Babe Ruth, point, and then hit the ball to the spot you pointed to. It’s not about Harper hitting two home runs, after all, he has already hit over 300 of those. It was about the moment.

Am I jumping the gun and just riding the emotion to mention the Hall of Fame for Bryce Harper? Maybe, but maybe not.

BRYCE HARPER

ENOS SLAUGHTER

OZZIE SMITH

CARLTON FISK

WAR

46.2

57.6

76.9

68

GAMES

1508

2380

2573

2499

PA

6454

9087

10778

9853

HITS

1513

2383

2460

2356

HOME RUNS

306

169

28

376

RBI

889

1304

793

1330

SB

133

71

580

128

BA

.281

.300

.262

.269

OBP

.391

.382

.337

.341

SLG

.521

.453

.328

.457

OPS

.912

.834

.666

.797

OPS+

143

124

87

117

ALL STAR

7

10

15

11

MVP

2

0

0

0

All of the percentage stats he has rank higher than these HOFers. None had an MVP. Harper has two. If he only plays another six years, he could easily get over 2,000 hits, 500 more RBIs, another 150 home runs, and add another 25 points to his WAR. If he stays on this pace he should be able to get another three or four All-Star Games. These would definitely be Hall of Fame-worthy.

One can't forget the opportunity the Cardinals had to sign Harper before he went to the Phillies. What a horrible mistake they've made.

Harper is getting the reputation of being one of those who rise to the occasion. Just like Fisk’s waving himself into the HOF, Harper may have done the same thing with just a stare.

