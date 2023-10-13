Did Bryce Harper just "stare" his way into the HOF? All the Cardinals can do is watch
Was this the moment that will be remembered when it’s time to vote Bryce Harper into the HOF?
For those that missed it, Orlando Arcia’s “atta boy” comment found its way to Bryce Harper. Shortly after that, Harper had his reply. Not once but twice hitting homers and as he rounded second, glared at the author of those comments. OOPS.
Enos Slaughter had his mad dash, Ozzie Smith had a “go crazy” moment, and Reggie Jackson became Mr. October. Carlton Fisk waived a ball fair. All of these Hall of Famers had moments that are stuck in our memories. Was this the moment that will be remembered when it’s time to vote Harper into the HOF?
Most HOFers had the ability to rise to another level when others couldn’t. Sometimes the ability to change a game is more important than the stats it produces. It’s the drama. The capacity to stand at the plate like Babe Ruth, point, and then hit the ball to the spot you pointed to. It’s not about Harper hitting two home runs, after all, he has already hit over 300 of those. It was about the moment.
Am I jumping the gun and just riding the emotion to mention the Hall of Fame for Bryce Harper? Maybe, but maybe not.
BRYCE HARPER
ENOS SLAUGHTER
OZZIE SMITH
CARLTON FISK
WAR
46.2
57.6
76.9
68
GAMES
1508
2380
2573
2499
PA
6454
9087
10778
9853
HITS
1513
2383
2460
2356
HOME RUNS
306
169
28
376
RBI
889
1304
793
1330
SB
133
71
580
128
BA
.281
.300
.262
.269
OBP
.391
.382
.337
.341
SLG
.521
.453
.328
.457
OPS
.912
.834
.666
.797
OPS+
143
124
87
117
ALL STAR
7
10
15
11
MVP
2
0
0
0
All of the percentage stats he has rank higher than these HOFers. None had an MVP. Harper has two. If he only plays another six years, he could easily get over 2,000 hits, 500 more RBIs, another 150 home runs, and add another 25 points to his WAR. If he stays on this pace he should be able to get another three or four All-Star Games. These would definitely be Hall of Fame-worthy.
One can't forget the opportunity the Cardinals had to sign Harper before he went to the Phillies. What a horrible mistake they've made.
Harper is getting the reputation of being one of those who rise to the occasion. Just like Fisk’s waving himself into the HOF, Harper may have done the same thing with just a stare.