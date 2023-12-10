Cubs miss on Shohei Ohtani, should the Cardinals be worried about their next move?
With a move yet to be made by the Cubs, should the Cardinals be concerned that something big is coming?
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the big splash of the offseason, thus far, by reportedly signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year deal worth $700 million.
It's an unreal amount of money the Dodgers are giving Ohtani, a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Of course, it was the Dodgers. While Cardinals fans would have loved to see him with the Birds on the Bat jersey, there is a relief that he didn't sign with the Chicago Cubs.
Cardinal fans can all agree. That would have been so annoying. Not that starting the season with Ohtani and the Dodgers in Los Angeles won't be irritating.
Other than firing manager David Ross and stealing manager Craig Counsel away from the Brewers, the Cubs have yet to move to better their team for 2024 and beyond.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals promised to focus on improving "pitching, pitching, pitching" this offseason and signed three starting pitchers: Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. They traded two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder Tyler O'Neill to the Red Sox for relief pitcher Nick Robertson and pitching prospect Victor Santos.
The Cardinals still have room for more moves to improve a team that was 71-91 in 2023—the worst finish by a Cardinals team in decades.
The Cubs were in the middle of things in the NL Central for much of the 2023 season. Injuries and immaturity reared their ugly heads for the Cubs, and they couldn't battle through.
While the Cubs could improve through free-agent signings, rumors have them dealing Christopher Morel. He's mentioned in trades for Pete Alonso and Tyler Glasnow. These are just rumors and moves others would like to see the team make. Morel is a talent they could build around and should be untouchable. Instead, they are rumored to flip one of their top talents for a possible rental.
It doesn't make sense. Many of the moves the Cubs have made over the years, don't make a lot of sense.
Morel is listed with Patrick Wisdom as the team's designated hitter. He is a backup for the outfielders, third base, second base, and shortstop. Wisdom is listed as the only first baseman. Dansby Swanson is the team shortstop, with Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal rounding out the infield. Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Seiya Suzuki are in the outfield. They have four starting pitchers: Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Jameson Tallion, and Javier Assad. The Cubs have several bullpen options.
Keeping whom they have in mind, even if the Cubs move to improve things, more is needed than one substantial piece. They depend on a lot of youth and injury-prone players. Veteran depth is essential to add alongside talented youth.
The Cubs could make moves to improve, but they are still the Cubs. It will be nothing for Cardinals fans to fret about. Meanwhile, Cardinals fans will be fretting over getting more pitching. After last season, it's understandable.