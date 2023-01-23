Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's yips reminds sports fans of Cardinals' Rick Ankiel
Rick Ankiel turned his career around as an outfielder
For as memorable as that moment was, sports fans should spend more time focusing on the even more amazing comeback that Ankiel made. He could have easily called it a career and given up, but instead, he turned himself into a very valuable outfielder and played 7 more seasons in the big leagues because of that.
Ankiel was a quality hitter at the plate and became a fan favorite once again in St. Louis. Fans will never forget the impact he made on those teams, especially how he redeemed that incredible arm in his as one of the best outfield arms in the game.
Ankiel is a great guy, someone that now spends time as a studio analyst for the Cardinals on Bally Sports Midwest. If you're interested in reading more about Ankiel's story, I recommend buying his book "The Phenomenon", which details much of his journey.