Counting down the 20 most important Cardinals in 2023: #12 Adam Wainwright
Why is Adam Wainwright important for St. Louis in 2023?
Wainwright may not be the effective pitcher he once was, but when he's on and his curveball is working, he shouldn't be ignored. He is still Adam Wainwright. This season is crucial for him and the Cardinals organization, the many players he's mentored, the opposing players who admire him, and the many fans who love him.
Fans will need to take in this final season with Waino. This farewell tour may be more emotional than that of Molina and Albert Pujols.
As if the level of talent on this team wasn't enough, it is nice that many teammates feel an extra incentive to perform well this season to help Wainwright go out as a World Champion.
That would be amazing and then the organization would just need to take his measurements for his Red Jacket when he ultimately joins the Cardinals Hall of Fame.
Wainwright's farewell will be just one of many intriguing storylines this season. Get your popcorn ready.