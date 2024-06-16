Could the Cardinals trade Paul Goldschmidt to the Yankees?
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals are once again hanging in the Wild Card race, but still are struggling to get to .500.
We know that as of now, they intend to be buyers at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like they're going to make a big swing for a top-level starting pitcher and that they would rather simply plug a hole, which could work but won't make them World Series contenders.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic still seems to think the Cardinals will be sellers, and I'm inclined to agree with him, as you all know by now. But if things go south for the Cards, Paul Goldschmidt is somebody who could be on the move. Bowden listed the Yankees as a potential fit for the Cardinals slugger if Anthony Rizzo can't heat back up.
Could the Cardinals trade Paul Goldschmidt to the Yankees?
Could we potentially see the Yankees give the Cardinals a call about Goldschmidt if they can't get Rizzo going? And will the Cardinals be willing to part ways with the former MVP?
Unfortunately, if the Cardinals are to trade Goldschmidt, they aren't going to get a huge haul for him. He's an aging player in the final year of his contract. That doesn't mean they can't get anything good for him, but it means that teams won't give up their No. 1 prospects for just half a season of Goldschmidt.
So, if this comes to pass, what would a trade between the Cardinals and Yankees look like if it involved Goldschmidt?
Well, we could potentially see the Yankees give St. Louis one of Will Warren or Clayton Beeter, two pitchers who are right on the cusp of being Major League-ready. This would give the Cardinals an option in the minor league to backfill a rotation spot should an injury take place.
It could be as simple as a swap, but it's also possible that the Yankees could throw in somebody like Oswaldo Cabrera, who can play multiple positions but is somewhat squeezed out of a spot with D.J. LeMahieu back from the injured list.
Adding Cabrera might be similar to adding another Tommy Edman, and certainly can't hurt to have another Swiss army knife to go with him and Brendan Donovan for the future. He's also only 25 years old, so there's room for improvement.
We'll see what the Cardinals can get or if this will even come to pass. If they remain in the race and get over .500, you can kiss the idea of selling goodbye.