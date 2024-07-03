Could the Cardinals target Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the trade deadline?
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals have played themselves into a position where they are likely to be buyers at the trade deadline. Maybe not aggressive buyers, but they could definitely look to add a piece or two to the roster and give themselves a better chance at holding on in the Wild Card race and maybe even challenge the Brewers for the division lead.
Contrary to popular belief, my opinion is that the biggest need for this team is offense. I know Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman are on their way back and the offense has shown some signs of life, but they're still near the bottom of the league in runs scored, average, and OPS.
It is for this reason that I believe offense should be the priority, even above pitching, and there's somebody that could be of use to the Cardinals.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a strong season with the Blue Jays after a starting spot opened up for him. It's safe to say that he has run with this opportunity. What if the Cardinals were to take a chance on him?
Could IKF be a target for the Cardinals?
Kiner-Falefa joined the Blue Jays this past offseason, signing a two-year, $15 million contract. Injuries to key players and the departure of Cavan Biggio led to him finding an everyday role in Toronto. However, we know that the Blue Jays are likely to be sellers this year.
Recall last month when John Mozeliak said that he was looking for a right-handed bat who could play some center field. Kiner-Falefa not only checks those boxes but can play almost anywhere in the field.
Yes, Edman's return should give Oli Marmol more options, but keep in mind that even with everybody healthy, this offense was subpar last year. Kiner-Falefa can play in the infield and in the outfield and give the offense a boost.
In my opinion, he would be the best fit out of all the available bats. With Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado still performing below average, you can stick Kiner-Falefa at second or third base and slide Brendan Donovan over to first base or third base. Nolan Gorman is struggling too and needs a little bit of time in the minors.
The Cardinals can plug Kiner-Falefa into the everyday shuffle if they send Gorman down. They can also keep Alec Burleson in right field or move him back to the designated hitter slot, or even put Donovan or Edman at second while you put Kiner-Falefa in one of the starting outfield spots.
The point is, he could give the Cardinals a lot of options if somebody gets hurt or certain players continue to struggle, and I think it would be wise for the Cardinals to consider this as they try to assess their needs and decide what to do at the deadline.