Could the Cardinals target Harrison Bader as their right-handed bench bat?
By Curt Bishop
This may ultimately be unlikely because the Mets are in postseason contention. But the more I thought about this, the more open I've become to it. What if the Cardinals target Harrison Bader as their right-handed outfield bat? Would the Mets be willing to listen to offers on the former Cardinal and send him back to where his career started?
Bader made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 2017, and by the end of the 2018 season, he was the team's starting center fielder. Injuries began to derail him in 2021, but he still remained a solid defensive presence in center field and could poke a few home runs every now and then.
In 2022, he was traded to the Yankees for Jordan Montgomery, and he's bounced around ever since, making a brief stop with the Reds before signing with the Mets. But could the Cardinals target him as their right-handed bench bat?
The 30-year-old is having a solid season with the Mets. In 281 at-bats, he is hitting .263 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, and a .703 OPS. Back in June, John Mozeliak said he wanted a right-handed outfield bat who can play center field. Bader can play all three outfield positions.
Of course, a lot depends on the health of the club. Tommy Edman is currently rehabbing after missing the first few months of the season with a wrist issue. He still has yet to play a game with the Cardinals this season. That is one of the reasons why a right-handed bat is needed because you don't know what you're going to get out of Edman this year.
The Cardinals are also very left-handed heavy and haven't performed well against lefty pitchers. Somebody like Bader could help balance things out a little bit. He's also fast and can cause havoc on the basepaths, something the Cardinals have seemingly gotten back to over the years.
It may not be a sexy addition, but Bader would certainly help this team out. I would be more than happy to have him back in St. Louis for the stretch run.