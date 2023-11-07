Could Chaim Bloom be the Cardinals' heir apparent to John Mozeliak?
After being fired from his role as Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer, Chaim Bloom has been linked to the Cardinals. Could he be the organization's next big hire?
By Curt Bishop
Back in September, the Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom after he had served as their Chief Baseball Officer since 2020. Much like the Cardinals, Boston too endured a lackluster and disappointing season.
However, recent rumors suggest that Bloom's next role may come in St. Louis. On Twitter, Peter Gammons reported that Bloom could potentially join the Cardinals front office in an advisory role.
For years, Cardinals fans have been calling for John Mozeliak's job, and while if hired, Bloom wouldn't take over for him right away, I can't help but wonder if he might when Mozeliak's contract expires after the 2025 season.
Could Bloom be the heir apparent to Mozeliak?
We must acknowledge that fans in Boston feel very similarly about Bloom to how fans in St. Louis feel about Mozeliak. Red Sox fans cite the fact that he traded Mookie Betts as one of their key arguments against him.
Mozeliak too has made some questionable trades, with the most obvious examples being the Marcell Ozuna trade and the Randy Arozarena trade. I'm not counting the Adolis Garcia trade because even the Rangers designated him for assignment before giving him another chance. But that's beside the point.
What we're here to discuss today is how Bloom would fit in the Cardinals front office. It's important to note that he came to Boston from the Rays, and he is credited for helping the Rays develop a modernized pitching development philosophy and do so without spending big money all the time.
Now, this isn't to say the Cardinals don't need to spend money. They do, and desperately.
But their pitch-to-contact philosophy came back to haunt them this season. We can talk about the banning of the shift all night long, but it won't change the fact that the Cardinals' philosophy is outdated.
Bloom helped modernize the Rays philosophy, and while he may have traded away Betts during his time in Boston, the Red Sox still had one of the bigger payrolls in all of baseball, so it's not like he never spent any money. A perfect example would be the deal he gave Trevor Story, though that hasn't exactly panned out the way Boston had hoped.
It's very likely that 2025 will be the end of Mozeliak's time in St. Louis, and if Bloom is hired, he could be selected to take Mo's role upon his departure.
Given his track record, he could potentially help modernize the Cardinals' philosophy. It's also important to remember that Boston and St. Louis are two very different environments. Perhaps he could fare better in St. Louis than he did in Boston.
To go off of that, he and Mozeliak are two very different executives who have worked under two very different owners. Owners are the ones who call the shots at the end of the day.
This could lead to Bloom having a very different tenure in St. Louis than what he had in Boston. We'll have to wait and see if anything comes of these rumors. But if he's hired, Bloom could be the next in line after Mozeliak departs.