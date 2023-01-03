Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers by position group for 2023
First Base
I'll save you some reading if you'd like, major advantage to St. Louis here. Paul Goldschmidt is coming off an epic MVP campaign in 2022 and is showing no signs of slowing down.
The Brewers' first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, did hit 35 HRs in 2022, but his .767 OPS doesn't touch that of Goldschmidt, who led the NL with a .981 OPS. Goldschmidt is also the far superior defender, providing great value for St. Louis again there too.
Major advantage for the Cardinals here.
Second Base
Had the Brewers not traded Kolten Wong to the Mariners, this would have been a very interesting argument. But now that they will be relying on Luis Urias, Abraham Toro, Owen Miller, and prospect Brice Turang, there really is no argument against the Cardinals here.
Brendan Donovan is coming off a third-place finish in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and won the Gold Glove for the utility position. Nolan Gorman hit 30 HRs across the Triple-A and Major League levels in 2022 and could take a major step forward with his bat in 2023.
Advantage Cardinals.