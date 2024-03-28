Comparing the current Opening Day roster to one filled with ex-Cardinals
What will the fans say if Hicks, Flaherty, and Montgomery, when he signs, are doing better than Lynn, Gibson and Matz?
So, St. Louis Cardinals fans, how are you feeling about the season that is about to start?
The Cardinals this offseason said they had to get pitching. They did. They needed to upgrade their bullpen. The Cardinals did that. We are all set to win the division. Right?
The Cardinals are off to a bad start. Two-thirds of the outfield is now hurt, and we just saw Dylan Carlson leave the game. After spring training started, the Cardinals realized they didn’t have a backup at short with Edman hurt and had to fill a roster spot with Brandon Crawford. Their number one pitcher, Sonny Gray, cannot pitch when the season starts. The other two free-agent starters that we signed to eat innings have a combined average ERA of 9.35 and only lasted 23 innings between the two. Miles Mikolas has pitched 21 innings by himself this spring. The two biggest bats look a bit off. Arenado has a .244 average, but no home runs. Goldschmidt has one home run but is hitting .109.
Is the front office worried? No, and they shouldn’t be, yet. If things don’t improve once the season starts, then there will be a lot of fingers pointing. You only need to compare a roster of ex-Cardinals to see how bad this spring has gone.
POS
NAME
AVG
R+RBI
OBP
1B
GOLDSCHMIDT
.109
6
.208
YEPEZ
.382
17
.405
2B
GORMAN
.220
13
.385
K. WONG
.200
8
.294
3B
ARENADO
.244
11
.320
P. WISDOM
.375
9
.375
SS
WINN
.233
7
.327
P. DEJONG
.296
23
.365
OF
BURLESON
.356
10
.434
O. MERCADO
.320
12
.433
OF
CARLSON
.271
18
.340
R. PALACIOS
.308
16
.362
OF
WALKER
.265
17
.362
L. THOMAS
.306
18
.426
When comparing the hitters that once played here with the expected opening-day roster you can see things look a bit off. The combined batting averages for the Cardinals is .243 to .312 for the Ex-Cardinals. The OBP is .339 to .388 for the Ex-Cards. The big number is adding the runs driven in and the runs scored the current roster totals 82. The Ex-Cards have scored or driven in 103.
NAME
ERA
INNINGS PITCHED
STRIKE OUTS
MIKOLAS
2.140
21
15
JORDAN HICKS
2.65
17
28
THOMPSON
2.81
16
14
J. FLAHERTY
2.95
18
26
LYNN
7.90
13
15
D. HUDSON
4.20
15
13
GIBSON
10.80
10
7
QUINTANA
6.19
16
18
MATZ
8.16
14
14
WEAVER
3.37
10
10
The ERA almost doubles. Cards have a 6.36 and the Ex-Cards are 3.82. With almost the same number of innings pitched the Ex-Cards have fifty percent more strikeouts.
Spring training stats don’t really mean a lot. Players are testing out new swings, pitchers are serving up pitches that they have never thrown. That is the excuse, anyway. The troubling thing is other teams are doing the same thing. So logic dictates that if we give our pitchers some slack for not being at their best, then the other teams get that too. If other teams' pitchers are not throwing their best stuff, then how does Arenado have zero home runs and Goldschmidt hit .109? After the awful 2023 season, you can’t blame the fans for not wanting to see improvement even if it is spring training.
What will matter is if this trend continues, what will the fans say if Hicks, Flaherty, and Montgomery when he signs are doing better than Lynn, Gibson and Matz?