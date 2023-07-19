Communication remains a concern as the Cardinals trade deadline looms
Dylan Carlson was added to the Cardinals players frustrated by communication from management. While issues seemed to ease with Willson Conteras, management signaled that things never changed. What is going on with communication from Cardinals management?
Monday afternoon John Mozeliak addressed the media regarding the upcoming trade deadline and what this will mean for the current roster. While some questions were cleared up, others were left unanswered and left with more questions.
Communication has been a lingering issue for the Cardinals since April. Tyler O'Neill was called out by manager Oli Marmol and John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. Their gripe was a perceived lack of hustle. O'Neill had purposely trained this offseason to remain healthy and be on the field more to help the Cardinals win. He added plyometrics to his machine to improve running. The incident that raised the ire of Marmol was what appeared to be O'Neill holding up while rounding third base. It had been raining that night, and O'Neill was looking not to injure himself again.
O'Neill would have preferred Marmol approach him directly about the issue, rather than go to the media. O'Neill did end up going on the injured list with lower back issues. The injury has kept him out for most of the summer. He is expected to return to the Cardinals lineup later this week. Marmol and Mozeliak each say that O'Neill will receive the bulk of playing time in left field. O'Neill is a two-time Gold Glove left fielder.
O'Neill will join Lars Nootbaar in the center field and Jordan Walker in the right field. One of the Cardinals' top performers will be sent to the bench.
Dylan Carlson has also had his fair share of health issues. However, on Monday night, Carlson showed just how valuable he can be in the Cardinals lineup and centerfield. Carlson was two for four with three runs and an RBI. He also walked once. He also had some tremendous defense on display.
Carlson expressed disappointment that he's become the odd man out in the Cardinals outfield as O'Neill hasn't returned from the injured list yet.
Carlson told Brenden Schaeffer of KMOV:
"“I feel like I can really help this team. But opportunities have been scattered. And, you know—it hurts, honestly. But I just try to do what I can to be ready for these guys and ultimately try to help us when as many games as possible. ... I want to be an everyday player. I’m a competitor, and I’m someone who wants to be out there. I feel like I can do a lot of things. So just, when the opportunity’s there, do what I can.”"- Dylan Carlson
The Cardinals' outfield has a major glut problem. The team has prioritized Nootbaar and Walker for the outfield. It makes you wonder if they are giving O'Neill the playing time to showcase him for the trade deadline. Carlson and Alec Burleson remain on the team and have made contributions proving they deserve regular playing time.
Carlson should at least know where he stands with the team after once being the organization's top prospect. Instead, he's on the bench, wondering where and when he'll play next. It's indeed frustrating for him.
The issue of catching duties arose again on Monday, as well.