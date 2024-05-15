Checking in on the Cardinals prospects from the 2023 trade deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline in 2023 for the first time in many fans' lifetimes during a historically putrid season. Although fans hoped for it to be a one-off fluke, the Cardinals are quickly trending toward selling again, as they have limped to a 16-24 record to this point in the season.
The team's front office reeled in a litany of prospects during last season's teardown, grabbing six pitchers and two position players. Now, as these players have gotten settled in to their roles at varying levels of the minor leagues, fans are beginning to see a picture of how the prospects are shaking out.
President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is under more scrutiny than at perhaps any other time in his career with the Cardinals, and many fans believe that Mozeliak and the rest of the current front office should not touch a Cardinals rebuild. The prospects the Cardinals grabbed in 2023 marked the front office's first stab at hauling in significant young talent, and their development will be pivotal to the team's future success.
Here is a look at how the players acquired in each trade at the deadline last season are faring in 2024.
Stats are accurate as of 5/13
Paul DeJong trade
Matt Svanson: The Cardinals sold low on Paul DeJong, trading the shortstop to the Toronto Blue Jays for Matt Svanson, a right-handed relief pitcher whom the Blue Jays drafted in the 13th round in 2021. Svanson pitched well in Double-A during his first year in the Cardinals' system, recording a 3.00 ERA, but he has been unable to repeat that success so far in 2024, pitching to an unsightly 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings. His strikeout percentage of 23.1% of batters faced is the lowest of his career, and his flyball percentage of 32.5% is the highest he has recorded in his four professional seasons.
Previously appearing to be ready for Triple-A Memphis, Svanson likely needs to figure out Double-A before he can be considered for a promotion. At age 25, Svanson still has a bit of time to make adjustments, but the ticking clock is getting louder.