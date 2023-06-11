Cardinals: Why trading Paul Goldschmidt might make sense
By Curt Bishop
His Value Will Be High, Even At 35
To go off of that, it's obvious that if the Cardinals decide to dangle the reigning MVP in trade discussions, he'll generate a ton of interest and teams will be willing to meet a steep asking price.
Goldschmidt is 35 and will be a free agent after the 2024 season. If the Cardinals are out of it by the trade deadline, they could ship him off for some Major League-ready talent, and not just prospects. Assuming the Cardinals are out of contention by the deadline, a little more youth on the roster could ignite some hope for 2024 as the team assesses its young talent and prepares for the future.
This would also clear the way for some players such as Jordan Walker, Juan Yepez, Masyn Winn, and Luken Baker, or could even bring in a young power bat to build around in the years to come. This may not be the year for the Cardinals, and in that case, if a team is willing to give them some Major League-ready talent, they may want to pull the trigger on the deal, especially with Goldschmidt's contract set to expire next year, which will be his age-36 season.
It might also free up a little extra money for the front office to spend on a pitcher in the offseason, though we know now that the Cardinals can't exactly be trusted when they say they're going to increase payroll.