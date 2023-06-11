Cardinals: Why trading Paul Goldschmidt might make sense
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals May Be Out Of Contention
As much as we all hope this isn't the case come the trade deadline, it's very possible that by then, the Cardinals will be well out of postseason contention and longshots to reach the postseason for a fifth straight year. There's still time for them to turn it around, as John Mozeliak has constantly preached, but the clock is ticking, and fast.
At 26-37 as of Friday, the Cardinals are in last place in the NL Central and own the third-worst record in the National League as a whole. They're eight games back of the Brewers for first place and seven back of the Pirates in the Wild Card race. This next stretch against the Reds and Giants could very well define their season. If the Cardinals continue to slip, then there will certainly be teams calling around for the services of Goldschmidt, whether they want to trade him or not. It might be worth seeing what they can get for the future in exchange.