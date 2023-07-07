Cardinals vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Friday, July 7 (Bet UNDER in Chicago)
The Cardinals and White Sox could be in line for a pitcher's duel on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The St. Louis Cardinals have performed well below expectations so far this season as Major League Baseball gets ready to head into the All-Star break.
Luckily for the Cards, they get to take on another struggling team in the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Chicago is in fourth place in the AL Central and is just one game better than St. Louis on the season.
While neither team has played well, Friday’s game actually boasts a solid pitching matchup between Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.10 ERA) and Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.28 ERA).
The Cardinals have won Monty’s last three starts, but are they the best bet to make in this game?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my prediction:
Cardinals vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. White Sox prediction and pick
Both of these starters have been pitching well since the start of June, making a play on the UNDER extremely enticing in this game.
First let’s look at Montgomery, who has a FIP of just 3.48 this season and has lowered his ERA nearly an entire run since the start of June.
Over his last six starts, Montgomery has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each game, pitching to a 1.41 ERA. He’s also struck out at least five batters in each of those games.
He should be able to stay hot against a Chicago offense that ranks 17th in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching this season.
As for Cease, he’s been a little unlucky this season with a FIP of 3.85, which is lower than his ERA.
A strikeout pitcher, Cease has really turned things on in his last six starts, punching out 47 batters in 34.0 innings of work. He has a 2.65 ERA over that stretch and – like Montgomery – has not allowed more than three runs in a start.
If both of these pitchers keep up their current form, the UNDER is a great wager on Friday night.
