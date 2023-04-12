Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction and odds for Wednesday, April 12 (Cards bust out of slump)
The St. Louis Cardinals rallied at Coors Field on Wednesday, snapping a small losing streak to the lowly Colorado Rockies, thanks to a familiar foe for the Colorado faithful.
Nolan Arenado's three-run game tying double against the Rockies reminded many what the third basemen is capable of, and now he looks to lead the Cardinals to a series win on Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the odds for Wednesday's series finale:
Cardinals vs. Rockies odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction and pick
Jack Flaherty is still searching for his Cy Young level when he contended in 2019, but he is going to need to limit his walks. Through two starts this season, the Cardinals right hander has walked a big league high 13 batters, but has only allowed two earned runs in the process.
After starting only 35 games across the past three season, Flaherty is looking to prove he can be a stalwart in the Cards rotation once again. He is lacking some command right now, but is showing poise as he ramps up on the mound, pitching five innings in each of his first two starts.
Flaherty should be able to limit damage agianst the Rockies, who are drawing walks on only six percent of its at bats so far this season, bottom five in the bigs.
St. Louis has stumbled out of the gates, only three games below .500 through 11 games, but the offense has still been elite, sixth in wRC+ and second in on-base percentage. The team should feast on Jose Urena, the Rockies starter on Wednesday afternoon, who has allowed eight earned runs in only five innings this season.
I'll take the Cards on the run line as a big run is coming for the Red Birds after the come from behind win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.