Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 11 (Best bet on OVER)
The Cardinals slow start continued on Monday, losing 7-4 in Colorado to the rebuilding Rockies.
St. Louis enters as favorites on Tuesday but it will need much better results out of veteran right hander Miles MIkolas in order to get the win given his historic struggles at Coors Field. The Cardinals will get a favorable pitching matchup though against lefty Kyle Freeland.
It's an intriguing matchup in the altitude, let's break it down by first checking out the odds:
Cardinals vs. Rockies odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction and pick
Mikolas has struggled a ton at Coors Field. Struggling is actually generous considering he has been the worst pitcher in terms of ERA at the stadium in Major League Baseball history.
The Cardinals pitcher may struggle again, but the betting market is aware of that potential as the total is set at 12. It's even more fascinating considering the Cardinals, who have a pitcher that is the worst pitcher in Coors Field history, are -170 favorites.
That's because Kyle Freeland is on the mound for the Rockies, and few teams if any tee off on lefties more than the Red Birds. The Cards were seventh last season in batting average against southpaws, and the team is third this season with a .328 batting average.
This is going to be a high scoring matchup, but I can't trust the Cardinals pitching staff to keep the Rockies down and make this a comfortable win like the odds indicate. Instead, I'll go with the Cards team total over as the offense should round into form in Denver on Tuesday against a lefty.
