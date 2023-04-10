Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction and odds for Monday, April 10 (Trust St. Louis offense)
The Cardinals aren't off to the start they had hoped after winning the National League Central in 2022, 3-6 on the year and just dropped two of three to the rival Brewers.
St. Louis will look to get on track against the rebuilding Colorado Rockies, who enter 4-6 on the year. The Cards offense has been humming at playoff levels, top 10 in several key offensive metrics, but it hasn't resulted in runs just yet, can some better luck with the ball in play start at the hitter friendly Coors Field?
Here are the odds for Monday's matchup:
Cardinals vs. Rockies odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction and pick
The Cardinals have reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, one of the best hitting third basemen of this generation Nolan Arenado and Rookie of the Year favorite Jordan Walker, and that has led to the team posting the best batting average in baseball this season at .294. However, the team has scored just 36 runs through nine games.
However, I expect runs in bunches at Coors Field against German Marquez, who may still be getting more credit than he deserves in the market. The Rockies veteran right hander has a 4.76 ERA in two starts, allowing six earned runs in 11 1/3 innings of work, including three home runs. However, underlying metrics show that Marquez may be in for even worse results soon; he has a FIP of 5.78 so far this season, the highest mark of his career by a wide margin.
I'm going to key in on the Cardinals offense to tag Marquez with the altitude of Coors Field playing a role. St. Louis is a sleeping giant that does an excellent job of putting players on base, but unable to push runs across home plate just yet. However, Marquez and the Rockies bullpen that has the fifth highest ERA as a unit this season will be exactly what they need to break through.
I'm betting the Cardinals team total over in the series opener.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.