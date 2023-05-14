Cardinals vs. Red Sox prediction and odds for Sunday, May 14 (Cards primed for sweep)
By Peter Dewey
Are the St. Louis Cardinals turning things around?
The Cards have taken the first two games of their series against the Boston Red Sox, and they have a massive pitching advantage on Sunday in the series finale.
Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA) has been much better since his first three starts, and he takes on the struggling veteran Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29 ERA).
Boston is slipping in the AL East standings, and the Cardinals are due to start turning things around after an awful first month.
Here are the odds and a best bet for Sunday’s contest:
Cardinals vs. Red Sox odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Red Sox prediction and pick
On the surface, Mikolas doesn’t look to be having a good year, but he’s really been a different starter in his last five starts.
The Cardinals righty has lowered his ERA nearly five whole runs, and he’s posted a Fielding Independent Pitching of 4.59, showing he’s due for more positive regression.
His advanced numbers aren’t great, but Mikolas is pitching better than Kluber, who has a FIP of 6.38 and has allowed at least three runs in five of his seven starts.
The Cardinals have won four of Mikolas’ last six starts, and the team’s bats are starting to heat up as well.
I simply refuse to trust Kluber, who has struggled for a few seasons now, to outpitch Mikolas given his numbers this season.
