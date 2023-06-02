Cardinals vs. Pirates prediction and odds for Friday, June 2
The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates are set to face-off in a three-game set over the weekend, starting with a matchup on Lou Gehrig Day.
The NL Central is the tightest division in baseball, with only 5.0 games separating the Milwaukee Brewers atop the division and the Chicago Cubs in last. With this series being a showdown between two middling teams in the division, one team can make a statement with a sweep.
Let's dive into the odds for Game 1 and then I'll give you my best bet.
Cardinals vs. Pirates odds, run line, and total
Cardinals vs. Pirates prediction and pick
After a hot start to the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense has fallen off in a hurry. Since May 1st, the Pirates are 28th in the Majors in OPS, sporting a mark of just .655.
The Cardinals, over that same time span, are inside the top half of the Majors in OPS at .757. There's no doubt that while the Cardinals are lower in the standings, they have an offensive advantage heading into this NL Central series.
It also helps that the Cardinals starter, Jack Flaherty, has been significant better on the road this season. In six road starts, he has an ERA of 3.82 while at home, he's sporting an ERA of 6.12.
With this series set to take place in Pittsburgh, Flaherty should have the confidence to put together a strong start on Friday.
I'll back the Cardinals as road favorites in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.