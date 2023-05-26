Cardinals vs. Guardians prediction and odds for Friday, May 26
The St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians will play in a three-game weekend interleague series starting on Friday night.
Matthew Liberatore (3.00 ERA) will get the start for the Cardinals, and he'll face-off against the Guardians ace, Shane Bieber (3.08 ERA).
Let's dive into the odds for this interleague matchup.
Cardinals vs. Guardians odds, run line, and total
Cardinals vs. Guardians prediction and pick
I don't care who's pitching in this matchup, there is no way I can bet on the Cleveland Guardians with how they've been playing offensively of late. In the month of May, they have the worst OPS in all of baseball at .599. They're also betting just .214, which is tied for the worst mark in the Majors this month.
Matthew Liberatore has looked fantastic through his first two appearances, giving up only four hits and two earned runs through his first six innings pitching. There's no reason he can't build on that start now that he gets to face the coldest bats in MLB.
I'll take the Cardinals as slight road underdogs tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.