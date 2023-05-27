Cardinals vs. Guardians prediction and odds for Saturday, May 27 (Back St. Louis on road)
By Reed Wallach
The St. Louis Cardinals continue to wait to put it together in a crowded NL Central, can a heater start on Saturday?
The Cards dropped a tight one, 4-3 in the series opener agianst the Guardians, but will look to even the series with Jack Flaherty on the mound. The former Cy Young contender is facing one of the worst offenses in baseball in Cleveland and will look to give the team's offense the opportunity to grab a road win. Will Flaherty show up?
Let's check out the right hander's current form and the odds for this one before dishing out a best bet:
Cardinals vs. Guardians odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Guardians prediction and pick
This should be a strong matchup for Flaherty to bolster his numbers. Outside of a 10 run outing earlier this month, Flaherty has been consistent this season, posting an ERA that lands in the low 3.00 range rather than above 5.00. He'll face a Guardians lineup that is last in the big leagues in wRC+, meaning that the team is unable to generate a ton of quality run scoring chances.
The Cardinals lineup should have the upper hand on rookie Tanner Bibee as well. The team is fourth in OPS over the last 15 days (14 games) and Bibee hasn't faced an elite offense like this over his five big league starts, which includes the Mets, Angels, Tigers, Yankees and Rockies.
Flaherty's inflated ERA is a bit of a misleading number due to one poor outing, so I'll trust the better offense to get ahead of the worst lineup in baseball this season and win on the road.
