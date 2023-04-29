Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction and odds for Saturday, April 29 (Cards crush lefties)
The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a slow start in the 2023 season, but they have a favorable matchup on Saturday because of their ability to hit left-handed pitching.
St. Louis takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers and starter Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.32 ERA) on Saturday night. Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 3.81 ERA) gets the ball for the Cards in this game.
Los Angeles is 14-13 on the season, getting off to a bit of a slow start in its own right.
Here’s how to bet on this game and the latest odds:
Cardinals vs. Dodgers odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction and pick
Kershaw has been much better than Montgomery this season when you look at ERA, but Montgomery (2.78 Fielding Independent Pitching) actually has a better FIP than Kershaw this season.
That, and the Cardinals’ offensive success against lefties, should help the team pull off the road upset tonight. St. Louis ranks first in Major League Baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching this season.
The Dodgers, on the other hand, are 29th in MLB in OPS against lefties, putting them in a tough spot against Montgomery, who has pitched well outside of a rough outing (seven earned runs in four innings) against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kershaw may not have an easy time with St. Louis, and even if he does leave with a lead, the
Dodgers’ bullpen has struggled this season with a 5.05 ERA, good for 26th in baseball.
Back the Cards as underdogs tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.