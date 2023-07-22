Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Saturday, July 22 (Bet the OVER)
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have split the first two games in their four-game set and now will play in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.
Miles Mikolas (4.14 ERA) will get the start for the Cardinals. He'll face-off against Michael Fulmer (4.43 ERA) of the Cubs.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, run line, and total
Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction and pick
With the first two games of the series being split and today's pitching matchup being a wash, I think we should take a look at the total instead and take the OVER 9.5.
Yes, it's a high total, but let's not allow that to scare us away from taking the OVER.
Both offenses have been fantastic over the last 30 days. In fact, they both rank inside the top 10 in OPS over that time frame with the Cardinals ranking fifth at .802 and the Cubs coming in at 10th at .748.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this NL Central showdown.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change