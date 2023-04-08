Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction and odds for Saturday, April 8 (Don't worry, the runs are coming for St. Louis)
It’s been a tough start for the reigning NL Central champs. The St. Louis Cardinals are 2-5 after falling in Game 1 of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-0, yesterday.
The Brewers have had about as hot of a start as anybody in the MLB. They are 6-1 after that shutout win, their sixth straight victory, and will look to take Game 2 today at home in Milwaukee.
The lefty, Jordan Montgomery is making the start for the Cardinals today, and he’s opposed by another southpaw, Eric Lauer. Montgomery is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and Lauer is 1-0 with a 3.38.
Cardinals vs. Brewers odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction and pick
The pitching staff for Milwaukee has been solid, but the story of its 6-1 start is the lineup.
The Brewers are third in the MLB in team OPS with an .837. Yesterday, it wasn’t Brian Anderson, who’s been on fire this year, though he did draw two walks, got a hit, and scored a run, it was Willy Adames who had two hits and went yard, his first homer of the year.
They’re getting production all up and down the lineup and I don’t expect that to stop today even against Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery had a strong finish to the year in St. Louis last season, but in his first start he allowed three earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched against Toronto.
He only struck out three in that outing. I think he’ll need to miss a few more bats against Milwaukee. The Brewers have only struck out 60 times and have drawn 38 walks.
The Brewers are home underdogs in this one, and I think it’s justified. The Cardinals are seventh in team OPS yet they’ve only scored 29 runs which is 20th in the majors.
Paul Goldschmidt is getting on base over half the time, .548 OBP and Nolan Arenado has 10 hits. Those two will start to turn that production into runs very soon and the offense will come around.
