Cardinals: Top three Adam Wainwright postseason moments
With Adam Wainwright's Cardinal career coming to a close, let's look at three iconic postseason moments he provided for St. Louis.
By Curt Bishop
#1. 2006 World Series Game 5
Just over a week after freezing Beltran to send the Cardinals to the World Series, Wainwright was back at it again.
With a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning of Game 5 against the Tigers, the Cardinals turned to the right-hander with one goal in mind, to record three outs and secure the first championship in St. Louis since 1982.
Similarly to Game 7, Wainwright made it interesting and even put the tying run on base for Brandon Inge.
But true to form, Wainwright never caved, and he ultimately got Inge to swing and miss at an 0-2 pitch, which sent Busch Stadium into a frenzy as the Cardinals clinched their 10th World Series title in their first year at their new ballpark.
Unfortunately, Wainwright won't get another opportunity to close out a postseason series this October, but he shined the brightest in the biggest moments, moments which will never be forgotten.