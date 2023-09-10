Cardinals: Top three Adam Wainwright postseason moments
With Adam Wainwright's Cardinal career coming to a close, let's look at three iconic postseason moments he provided for St. Louis.
By Curt Bishop
#2. 2006 NLCS Game 7
Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS against the Mets is a game that will forever live on in Cardinals history.
After Endy Chavez robbed Scott Rolen of what would have been a go-ahead home run, the Mets seemed to be pointed toward the World Series. But all of that changed in the ninth inning.
Yadier Molina played the role of villain when he hit a two-run homer off of Aaron Heilman to put the Cardinals ahead in the ninth. The momentum had shifted, but the battle was far from over.
Wainwright took the mound to close the game out but ran into some trouble when he loaded the bases with two outs for postseason nemesis and future Cardinal Carlos Beltran. Wainwright dropped a changeup in for strike one and got the slugger to swing at a curveball for strike two.
The Cardinals young closer went back to his curveball and completely froze Beltran for strike three to send St. Louis to their second World Series in three years. Wainwright had become a villain in New York himself as the Cardinals danced on the field at Shea Stadium.