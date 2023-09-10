Cardinals: Top three Adam Wainwright postseason moments
With Adam Wainwright's Cardinal career coming to a close, let's look at three iconic postseason moments he provided for St. Louis.
By Curt Bishop
#3. 2013 NLDS Game 5
In 2013, the Cardinals matched up with the Pirates in the NLDS. St. Louis won an MLB-most 97 games that year and cruised to their first NL Central title since 2009.
After Michael Wacha turned in a gem in Game 4 of the series to keep the Cardinals alive, it was Wainwright's turn to shine.
True to form, Wainwright was lights out, pitching a complete game to send the Cardinals to the NLCS. He allowed just one run on eight hits, striking out six batters and only walking one.
Following the final out, a mob scene took place on the infield as the Cardinals stormed out of the dugout and Wainwright shared an embrace with his longtime batterymate Yadier Molina.