Cardinals Spring Training: Notes from Oli Marmol, John Mozeliak, and more
2 of 6
Dylan Carlson has put in a lot of work this offseason
As stated earlier, Marmol was specific to mention that Carlson is locked in and ready to compete this spring. After struggling with a wrist injury last season, Carlson is looking to bounce back and show why he was one of the top 20 prospects in the game just a few short seasons ago.
One encouraging sign is some of the work Carlson put in with Marucci, something a lot of Cardinals have been finding success doing over the last few years.
If Carlson wants to maintain a starting spot on the club, he'll need to hit right-handed pitching at a higher level than he has proven thus far in his Major League career.
Competition is a major theme this Spring, and Carlson is one of the guys who is fighting the most for his spot on the roster.