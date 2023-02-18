Cardinals Spring Training: Notes from Oli Marmol, John Mozeliak, and more
Oli Marmol, John Mozeliak, and more have given Cardinals fans a glimpse of how the team is shaping up
The St. Louis Cardinals are already hard at work in Jupiter, Florida preparing for the 2023 season. Even in the short time, they have been there, there is a ton to talk about and storylines are already beginning to take shape as the squad takes the field to show what they have been doing this offseason.
From John Mozeliak's extension to where the club sees certain individuals as they arrive in camp, there is a lot to discuss. We'll take a look at what we are hearing about Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, the DH position, Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, and John Mozeliak so far at camp. Let's jump in.
Oli Marmol is excited about where Tyler O'Neill's role with the club
Tyler O'Neill is one of the highest variance players on this Cardinals' ballclub. If all goes according to plan, he creates an MV3 with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, making St. Louis serious World Series contenders with the rest of their lineup. If injuries continue to plague him, he may fall out of favor completely. Marmol understands that and seems to be confident that O'Neill is heading in the right direction.
The number one priority for the Cardinals and O'Neill this offseason was finding a way to keep him healthy during the season, and based on this snippet from Marmol's time with reporters on Thursday, it's trending that way.
"When we talked about a big bat, part of that is O'Neill being a big bat and going pole to pole...and he's positioned himself to be able to do that."- Oli Marmol
When talking about O'Neill and fellow incumbent Dylan Carlson, Marmol stressed that both players have come into Spring Training with laser focus, knowing what is at stake for them. This is good news for Cardinals fans so far.