Cardinals split series with Pirates in frustrating fashion
Cardinals get exciting win in extras on Sunday
Sunday brought Nolan Arenado's 32nd birthday, and all he wanted was a little fun.
Miles Mikolas struggled but made it through 5.2 innings giving up seven hits, two walks, and three runs, two of which were earned. He did strike out four batters. Andre Pallante pitched an inning, giving up a hit and walking two. He did strike out a batter. Zack Thompson pitched 1.1 innings. Giovanny Gallegos pitched an inning, striking out one batter. Drew VerHagen earned the win, going one inning while giving up one run.
Willson Contreras singled to second base, deflected by first baseman Carols Santana. Paul Goldschmidt scored from second base. In the sixth inning, Lars Nootbaar tied the game at three with his first home run, scoring Contreras.
In the bottom of the tenth, Nolan Gorman hit a ground-rule double to right field, scoring Goldschmidt. With the game tied at four, Tommy Edman knocked a single to center field, scoring pinch-runner Tyler O'Neill. What an exciting victory!
The win marks the 100th victory for manager Oli Marmol.
The Cardinals will host the Diamondbacks in a three game set starting Monday.