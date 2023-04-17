Cardinals split series with Pirates in frustrating fashion
Cardinals lose in extra innings on Saturday
Steven Matz pitched 5.2 innings giving three hits, five walks, and two earned runs, including a homer. He did strike out six batters. Chris Stratton pitched two innings giving up two hits and an earned run. He did strike out a batter. Ryan Helsley pitched 1.1 innings. He gave up two hits and a walk while striking out two.
The Cardinals did get some good defense...
Alec Burleson knocked a ground-rule double in the first inning, driving in Brendon Donovan. Nolan Gorman hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Burleson. In the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt walked with the bases loaded to score Lars Nootbaar. Unfortunately, the team was 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position on Saturday. They left nine runners on the basepath.
Jordan Hicks got the loss in another one-third of an inning. He gave up three hits, three runs, and two earned runs, including a home run to Andrew McCutcheon in the tenth inning. He did strike out a batter. Genesis Cabrera closed out the tenth.