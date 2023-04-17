Cardinals split series with Pirates in frustrating fashion
Nolan Gorman and good pitching lead Cardinals to win Friday
Jake Woodford finally had a good start. He pitched 5.1 innings, and despite giving up seven hits and a walk, Woodford gave up no runs while striking out three. Zack Thompson earned the win going 1.2 innings, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out four batters. Drew VerHagen held the game with one inning of work. Giovanny Gallegos earned his first save of the season, pitching an inning and striking out one.
The team got some good defense as well...
Johan Oviedo earned the loss in his first contest of the year against his former team. Nolan Gorman singled on a liner to center, scoring Nolan Arenado. Gorman advanced to second. Willson Contreras knocked his first hit as a Cardinal in the eighth inning, singling to right field and scoring Jordan Walker. Contreras appeared so relieved to get that first hit as a Cardinal finally. Gorman singled to right field, scoring Arenado.