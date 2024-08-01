Cardinals' season ticket holders speak on the state of the organization
Fan #5
1. How long have you had season tickets?
I first bought season tickets in 1983.
2. What was your initial interest in getting season tickets?
After the 1982 World Series Championship, I bought season tickets with a group. I was excited about the direction of the team at the time; it was good to be a Cardinals fan in the 1980's.
3. As a stakeholder in the team, what are your thoughts and feelings on the current direction of the franchise and organization?
I am concerned about the leaders in the front office, the field manager and his staff, and how we have managed players in the organization both as prospects and major leaguers. We've seen a lot of stars who are traded away for little to nothing in return. It's felt like we've been on the wrong side of a handful of Lou Brock-type trades recently.
4. Have you ever considered cancelling your season tickets? If so, why?
I have considered canceling my season tickets before. I'm a part of a group of people with the season tickets, and when the team is struggling, it's hard to keep people in the group.
5. What's your favorite memory as a Cardinal fan?
I have two favorite memories as a Cardinal fan. My first was the 1982 World Series Game 7. Seeing Keith Hernandez and George Hendrick lead the offense that day was amazing. My second favorite memory would be David Freese's home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series against the Texas Rangers.