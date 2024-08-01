Cardinals' season ticket holders speak on the state of the organization
Fan #4
1. How long did you have season tickets?
My husband and I were season ticket holders from 2006 through 2015.
2. What was your initial interest in getting season tickets?
The Cardinals were a fun team to watch during this time period. Also, Busch Stadium III was brand new, so we wanted to experience it at the time. Lastly, I was confident we could get some re-sale value on tickets throughout the season.
3. As a stakeholder in the team, what are your thoughts and feelings on the current direction of the franchise and organization?
I'm not sure what the direction is, but I think it's to stay in contention, make the playoffs, then ride the unpredictability of postseason baseball. This actually seems to be the reality for most teams right now.
4. Why did you cancel your season tickets in 2015?
Having season tickets started to feel like an obligation rather than a choice of entertainment spending. For me, what I would call annoyance factors started to add up. In-stadium fan engagement prompts were getting a bit heavy-handed, some of the ushers began getting crankier in my opinion, and the combination of high costs and low-quality parking became cumbersome.
5. What's your favorite memory as a Cardinal fan?
My favorite memory as a Cardinal fan was being downtown with my husband and sons, outside the stadium, when the Cardinals won the 2006 World Series.