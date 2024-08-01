Cardinals' season ticket holders speak on the state of the organization
Fan #3
1. How long have you had season tickets?
I think my wife and I have been a part of a group of ticket holders for 7 years or so.
2. What was your initial interest in getting season tickets?
My in-laws have a group of season ticket holders. I've been a Cardinals fan my entire life, and I finally had a full-time job, so we decided to buy in.
3. As a stakeholder in the team, what are your thoughts and feelings on the current direction of the franchise and organization?
I feel confident that they're heading in the right direction. I see some young players they are building around with the potential for some payroll flexibility over the next couple of years to retain those players and bring in new free agents. I'm definitely concerned about the future of pitching. We have to start developing high-end pitching talent.
4. Have you ever considered cancelling your season tickets? If so, why?
I have not. We only buy in to five tickets in the group, so the cost isn't that much. Plus, I'd end up going to five games anyway.
5. What's your favorite memory as a Cardinal fan?
In college, my friends and I would walk to the stadium for games, especially during the 2013 playoff run. During the World Series, when we could no longer afford the tickets, we'd stand outside the stadium on the empty lot that is now Ballpark Village and watch the game with a ton of other fans.