Cardinals' season ticket holders speak on the state of the organization
Fan #2
1. How long have you had season tickets?
My family had season tickets for nearly 10 years up until 2008. I became a season ticket holder for the first time this season.
2. What was your initial interest in getting season tickets?
I go to at least 10 games a year and I figured I'd spend my money up front rather than frantically looking for games to go to last minute.
3. As a stakeholder in the team, what are your thoughts and feelings on the current direction of the franchise and organization?
There should be a leadership change in the front office soon, as Mozeliak's voice has grown somewhat stale, and fans are growing increasingly tired of him despite his successful track record. My hope is that Bill DeWitt III is willing to spend a bit more than his father and that a new president of baseball operations will continue to build upon a model of sustainable success while also spending money WISELY when it needs to be spent (free agency, extensions, etc.). All in all, I cannot complain. No championships since 2011 is somewhat tough to swallow, but you can't argue with sustained success and the success of player development up until the last few seasons.
4. Have you ever considered cancelling your season tickets? If so, why?
Baseball in general is simply the greatest sport there is. I would never drop my season tickets. The worst-case scenario is they become the White Sox and tank for years. Only then would I slightly consider it.
5. What's your favorite memory as a Cardinal fan?
The MV3 years were absolutely the best all-around baseball I've ever seen, and within that time I saw over 30 games of Pujols, Rolen, and Edmonds in the same lineup. It was a beautiful time to be a young Cardinals fan, and I'm forever grateful.