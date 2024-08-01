Cardinals' season ticket holders speak on the state of the organization
Fan #1
1. How long have you had season tickets?
I've had season tickets since 2013.
2. What was your initial interest in getting season tickets?
My initial interest happened on Christmas Day 2012. My dad was a professional Santa Claus and Dan McLaughlin was one of his clients. That Christmas I went with my dad to introduce myself to Danny Mac. After I talked with him he offered me an internship to send him statistics and tidbits during games. He also said that he would let us in the booth from time to time, so we figured if we bought season tickets it would give us more opportunities to go in the booth. Dan was great to us.
3. As a stakeholder in the team, what are your thoughts and feelings on the current direction of the franchise and organization?
I’m kind of in limbo on the state of the organization. I don’t think it’s in a better situation than it was say 10 years ago. I like our pool of prospects; I’m just worried about how they can develop into big-league players. I think the next era of people in charge should help improve the situation in the coming years.
4. Have you ever considered cancelling your season tickets? If so, why?
I first considered ending my season tickets during Covid and right after Covid. I felt like it wouldn’t be the same experience post-Covid, wearing masks, limited capacity, etc. I still got season tickets in 2021, but I didn’t go to every game. I considered it this year too with how 2023 went, but I thought I would miss it too much. Going to a ball game means more to me than whether or not the Cardinals are competitive.
5. What's your favorite memory as a Cardinal fan?
I’ve witnessed some memorable moments. It’s hard to choose one, but I would have to go with Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols playing their last home game. It was hard not to cry during their speeches and when they walked off the field with Waino. It was like a storybook and something I’ll never forget.