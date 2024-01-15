Cardinals' Ryan Helsley discusses arbitration process, happy to avoid hearing
The St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star closer agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a one-year deal for 2024.
Last year, Ryan Helsley and the St. Louis Cardinals went through the arbitration process. Helsley eventually lost his case, but he did reflect on the process candidly saying "Yeah, it was definitely tough to hear some stuff, for sure. You think you do some things good, but they still find ways to tell you that you’re not good." This year, instead of going through the arduous process again, Helsley agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.8 million deal.
Ryan Helsley was most recently on the Foul Territory Podcast to discuss the arbitration process. When asked how he feels to already have a contract for next year to not have to go through the process for a second year in a row, Helsley responded by saying "It feels good to have all that squared away and hit the ground running." Now, instead of worrying about how much money he'll sign for, Helsley can focus on staying healthy and preparing for the season.
Helsley gave some insight into the process as well. He said he wasn't overly involved with the procedures, as he let his agency do most of the conversations with the Cardinals. He remained in the loop, but his agency did most of the talking with St. Louis. Helsley also discussed how the two parties met at $3.8 million.
"I would say we probably met somewhere close to the middle. I don't know exactly where they started at, but talking to my guys they thought it was a very fair offer. After last year it was big not having to go through that again."- Ryan Helsley
Helsley, twenty-nine, will slot in as the team's closer. He will be paired with Giovanny Gallegos, Andrew Kittredge, and JoJo Romero at the back end of the bullpen. He has a career 2.83 ERA in 197.2 innings, and he has accumulated thirty-five saves in his career. Last year, Helsley finished the year with a 2.45 ERA and fourteen saves, albeit in only 36.2 innings due to injuries.
Helsley hopes to have a healthy 2024 season to return to the form he once had in 2022, the same year he was an All-Star. Helsley's health is imperative to a Cardinals' bullpen that has talent and depth.