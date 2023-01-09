Cardinals Rumors: Taking a look at the four Miami Marlins starters available
Trevor Rogers
Some may recognize the name, Trevor Rogers, as he was an All-Star in 2021 and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after going 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 SO in 133 innings of work for the Marlins. Unfortunately, 2022 was the polar opposite for him.
In 23 starts, Rogers posted a 5.47 ERA and just did not look like himself on the mound. Although he is not coming off the same successful seasons as Lopez, Luzardo, or Cabrera, it's hard to ignore just how good he was as a rookie in 2021.
With years of control remaining, Rogers could present a very interesting case for St. Louis. He could be a buy-low candidate that regains his form for the Cardinals, and then they have another arm for their rotation beyond 2023. He may be the least flashy name of the bunch right now but could prove to be the best value in a trade.
When looking at all of these options for the Cardinals, it's really hard to argue against them going after any of these starters. As always, this depends on what it will cost to acquire each starter, and whether or not the Cardinals would view such a move as their only upgrade to pitching, or if they would still leave themselves room to acquire a true ace later. Regardless, keep your eyes on Miami over the next few weeks.