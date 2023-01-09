Cardinals Rumors: Taking a look at the four Miami Marlins starters available
Edward Cabrera
Another 24-year-old starter, Edward Cabrera was really good in his 14 starts for Miami in 2022, going 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 75 SO in 71.2 innings pitched.
The right-hander was a top prospect in Miami's system for years and has shown why since getting his shot in Miami. Cabrera has some filthy stuff that could continue to be refined over the next few seasons.
For a staff that has a lot older starters in its rotation, spending a year with a bunch of veteran starters could help Cabrera take the next step in his ability to shut down lineups. New pitching coach Dusty Blake is known for his ability to use analytics to get the most out of pitchers.
Cabrera is even more of an analytical darling than Luzardo according to Baseball Savant and would give the Cardinals a young starter with nasty stuff to develop. He is also under team control through the 2026 season, and I imagine his price tag would be similar to Luzardo's.