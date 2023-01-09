Cardinals Rumors: Taking a look at the four Miami Marlins starters available
Jesus Luzardo
After struggling mightily in his debut seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Jesus Luzardo was sent to the Miami Marlins, with the hope that the former top prospect to figure things out with a change of scenery.
His 12 starts with the Marlins in 2021 did not fair any better, but he really found his form in 2022, going 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA in 100.1 innings of work for Miami. Luzardo struck out 10.8 batters per 9 innings and changed his trajectory drastically.
While Luzardo's chase rate, curve and fastball spin, and HardHit% are not great at the moment, his K%, Whiff%, xSLG, Barrel %, fastball velocity, and xERA/xwOBA all grade out in the upper third of baseball according to Baseball Savant. It's easy to see why teams may be interested in Luzardo once again.
At just 24 years old, the southpaw is under team control through the 2026 season and would be an excellent addition for St. Louis. He would not come cheap in a trade, but I would guess we are looking more at Alec Burleson, Juan Yepez, or maybe Nolan Gorman in this kind of deal.