Cardinals Rumors: Taking a look at the four Miami Marlins starters available
Pablo Lopez
Like I said in my story discussing some other targets the Cardinals could be exploring, Pablo Lopez's name is linked to St. Louis almost daily at this point.
Lopez, who is 26, went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts in 2022, and many have been quick to note that he was pitching like an All-Star before hitting his career high in innings this year, when he then began to taper off.
While Lopez may not have the same level of pedigree that other front-line starters may have, he does have some pretty nasty stuff and would bring strikeouts to the Cardinals' rotation, evidenced by his MLB record of nine straight strikeouts to begin a game in 2022.
Lopez would not come cheap in a trade, likely requiring the Cardinals to part with a package that included one of Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Brendan Donovan, or Nolan Gorman as the centerpiece.
It's a tall price to pay, but one that may be worth it for the Cardinals. If Lopez is too expensive for them or not the player they desire, there are still three other Marlins starters that should draw a lot of interest.