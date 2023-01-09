Cardinals Rumors: Taking a look at the four Miami Marlins starters available
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly remained active in both the trade and free agent market, looking at potential deals that could be made between now and Spring Training to improve the roster. While we have not heard specifics on who that player may be, another's teams recent rumors could be breadcrumbs for a deal to be made.
The Miami Marlins have made it no secret that they are interested in trading their starting pitching to improve their starting lineup and a recent report from Bob Nightengale. According to Nightengale, the Marlins are not only open to moving Pablo Lopez, but also any one of Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers, and Jesus Luzardo.
This lines up with reporting from Craig Mish, who covers the Marlins. Mish recently stated that Miami has had a lot of conversations with other clubs in baseball around the topic of their pitching.
The Marlins are in a unique spot. They have a really good five man rotation, but also have names like Braxton Garrett, Eury Perez, Max Meyer, and Sixto Sanchez who will be cracking the rotatoin soon. What Miami really lacks though is qualitiy bats int heir lineup.
This had led many experts and fans alike to pair the Cardinals and Marlins together in trade talks. The Cardinals have a plethora of outfielders, which is likely what the Marlins would see in a trade, and they still would like to acquire more starting pitching. It does feel like a really good match for the clubs.
Let's take a look at each of the four starters Miami has made available, and what kind of impact they could make on the Cardinals rotation.