Cardinals rumors: MLB insider places Cardinals' manager on dangerous list
The creator of Deadspin, who now works as a contributor for MLB Network, Will Leitch, believes that Oliver Marmol is on the hot seat in 2024.
Will Leitch, the creator of the blog site Deadspin and now a contributor for MLB Network, listed 6 managers who are on the hot seat for the 2024 season. Unsurprisingly, Oliver Marmol made the list. Marmol, still the youngest manager in baseball, is coming off a season in which he led the team to a 71-91 record, the franchise's worst record in 30 years.
Marmol placed fourth in Manager of the Year voting for the National League in 2022, his first season managing a professional baseball team. He is a former player for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he embodies the Cardinal Way up and down. He was brought on to be a leader in the clubhouse, to work in tandem with the front office, and to foster strong relationships with the players.
The last quality was put into question last year; Marmol got into hot water before the season even started when he and umpire C.B. Bucknor got into it before a game. Oli Marmol also openly criticized Tyler O'Neill for a lack of hustle, a conversation that is typically held in private. Marmol appeared to have lost the trust of some players in the clubhouse early on last season, and the team's abysmal performance on the field only perpetuated grandiose conjectures that he was ill-fitted for the role of field manager.
For a franchise that is accustomed to winning, immediate change and gratification is demanded. Oliver Marmol knows the challenge; he knows what is expected and desired of him for next year. Now, he just has to answer the call. Despite a tough April schedule, Marmol must start the 2024 season off strong to put any ill will from last season behind him.
"(The Cardinals) plan on winning this division this year, which happens to be the last year of Marmol’s contract. Few managers had a tougher year in 2023 than Marmol did. Few need a strong start to 2024 more."- Will Leitch
Oliver Marmol has already been quite open about his desire to flip the script on last season; he is determined to step up to the pressure that has been placed on his shoulders. This is the final season on Marmol's contract as manager. With Daniel Descalso and Yadier Molina on the ready to manage, the ice is quite thin for the 37-year-old manager. Another start to the season like last year's, and Oliver Marmol may find himself job-hunting this time next year.