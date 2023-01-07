Cardinals Rumors: Here are five names the club may be targeting right now
Target #1 - Bryan Reynolds
Even before his trade request earlier this off-season, Bryan Reynolds was a name thrown around baseball as a trade candidate this off-season.
Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021 after posting a .912 OPS season that found him 11th in MVP voting in the National League. After a bit of a dip in production in 2022, and failed extension talks with the Pirates this off-season, buzz has grown that Reynolds could be on the move.
The price is reportedly very high though, and although Reynolds would likely be an upgrade over the current outfield options for St. Louis, I think a deal for the Pirates outfielder is unlikely at best. This is not one of the ones I want to completely shoot down though, as I think the Cardinals have at least discussed it internally and I am sure they have done their due dilligence with the Pirates.
Should other clubs back off Reynolds trade talks and the Pirates want to move him, the Cardinals have the pieces to get the job though. The real question is whether or not he is the best investment for St. Louis right now. Going into 2023, the Cardinals have a plethora of outfield options who could be major contributors, and it would be wise to wait and see if they really need to add another outfielder or not, especially when there are other needs on the roster.