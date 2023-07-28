Cardinals rumors: Could St Louis trade Nolan Arenado to the Dodgers?
With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, there are lots of crazy rumors floating around Major League Baseball these days. Could this one be the craziest? Or could it be downright rational?
By Greg Simons
Would a team be interested in acquiring a 10-time Gold Glove winner, one who is third in the majors in RBI, and who happens to be a hometown guy? Of course. Would the team that already has that player be interested in dealing him away? Of course not. Well, maybe.
According to a report by the Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo, "(t)he Dodgers have engaged in talks with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire the eight-time All-Star third baseman," Nolan Arenado. Does that mean the Cardinals are looking to trade Arenado? Not at all. But having discussions with another team about a variety of players can lead to a deal coming together, so both teams' front offices should perform their due diligence to find out what the other team is thinking as the August 1 deadline approaches.
The appeal of Arenado is obvious for any team. He's a terrific overall player, one who combines terrific defense, strong batting skills, a tenacious passion to improve, and a deep-seated desire to win. He's the type of ballplayer teammates, fans, and front offices love to have as part of their franchise.
So the why of the Dodgers' interest is straightforward. But what about the how? Could a deal come together? Should a deal come together? There are two sides to every coin, so let's look at both sides of this potential scenario.