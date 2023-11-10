Cardinals rumors: 4 possible Brendan Donovan trade destinations
Several teams have shown interest in the St. Louis Cardinals' utility man Brendan Donovan.
Chicago White Sox
With the recent decline of Tim Anderson's contract option, the Chicago White Sox all of a sudden have quite the hole up the middle. The White Sox appear to be a team in a rebuild, and they would be desperate for young players to fill out their roster of the future.
The Cardinals will surely be asking for Dylan Cease in return, but his price appears to be too high for St. Louis's liking. Goold stated that a package including Tommy Edman, Tink Hence, and Gordon Graceffo would be a hefty package for Cease, and it still might not be enough to bring Cease over from Chicago.
"The (White) Sox will want to command (a strong haul) --that one step more than the Cardinals are comfortable/confident doing."- Derrick Goold
Another package that was proposed by a fan a couple of weeks ago included Matthew Liberatore, Dylan Carlson, Ivan Herrera, and Brendan Donovan. Goold described that package as uncertain for the White Sox due to injuries and a high price for the Cardinals. While Donovan is a young, controllable, versatile, and offensively-powered second baseman, he alone wouldn't be enough to land Dylan Cease. If he were to be paired with a pitching prospect or two, the White Sox may be willing to listen at that point.